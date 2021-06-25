Baseball: Austin powers BayStars past CL-leading Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Tyler Austin homered and drove in three runs as the DeNA BayStars beat the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers 3-0 behind five solid innings from Haruhiro Hamaguchi on Friday. Austin homered in the first inning at Koshien Stadium with two outs after an error gave the visitors a leadoff runner against Yuki Nishi (4-4). The home run was Austin's 16th. "I was just trying to get a good pitch and not miss it and I was lucky enough to do that," said Austin, who is in his second season in Japan. "I hit it pretty good but the wind was blowing pretty good so I wasn't sure (it would go out)." Austin m...