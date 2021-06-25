FOCUS: Toshiba management woes seen deepening after strong shareholder rebuke

Newsfrom Japan

The strong shareholder rebuke on Friday of Toshiba Corp.'s plan to retain two outside directors in charge of overseeing management is set to deepen the woes of the industrial conglomerate tarnished by its alleged collusion with the government. Toshiba has spent years since its 2015 accounting scandal trying to enhance corporate governance. Introducing directors from outside the company and the appointment of board chairman Osamu Nagayama, a former outside director at Sony Corp. and currently honorary chairman of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., were part of its efforts. The shareholder revolt, led b...