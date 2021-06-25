U.S., Taiwan to hold trade talks next week

Newsfrom Japan

The United States' de facto embassy in Taiwan said Friday that a videoconference will be held with the Taiwanese government next Wednesday, Taipei time, to discuss a trade and investment framework agreement between the two sides. The move reflects the self-ruled island's desire to boost economic and trade ties with the United States, but it is also likely to anger China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province in need of reunification. Wednesday's talks will be opened by Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, and Bi-Khim Hsiao, Taiwan's top envoy to the United Sta...