Tokyo falls to world's 4th most expensive city for expats: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo has ranked the fourth most expensive city for expatriates in an annual cost of living survey by a U.S. consulting firm, dropping one spot from last year. Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat topped the list, up from second, while Hong Kong slid to second after being last year's costliest city, Mercer's Cost of Living Survey showed, as countries continue to struggle with the economic, political and health implications from the novel coronavirus. With more than half of the top 10 most expensive cities in Asia, Zurich dropped one spot to fifth, while Shanghai ranked sixth, up one notch. Singapor...