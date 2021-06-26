Soccer: Okugawa joins Bielefeld on permanent deal from Salzburg

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa has joined Arminia Bielefeld on a permanent deal from Red Bull Salzburg, the German Bundesliga club said Friday. The 25-year-old spent the second half of the last season on loan from the Austrian outfit and helped Bielefeld stay in the German top flight after scoring one goal in 13 league appearances. Okugawa joined Salzburg in 2015 after making his professional debut with the J-League's Kyoto Sanga, but was immediately loaned out to FC Liefering in Austria's second division for a developmental spell. He played for Mattersburg and German side Holstein Kiel be...