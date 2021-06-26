FEATURE: Mother develops underwear to help girls' transition to puberty

Newsfrom Japan

Period-proof underwear designed to protect women from leaks and keep them feeling dry has become popular in Japan in recent years, and one Osaka mother with a young daughter has developed a similar product for girls who are starting to menstruate. Mayumi Miyaguchi, owner of an apparel company in the city of Osaka, has produced a line of "absorbent shorts" for elementary and junior high school girls who may feel embarrassed about carrying sanitary napkins to school. The idea came to her two years ago when her daughter was about to have her first period. The period-proof panties developed by Miy...