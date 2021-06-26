Baseball: Ohtani blasts monster 24th homer, Kikuchi earns 5th win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani smacked his first career leadoff homer in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, briefly climbing back to the top of the major league home run leaderboard with the monster shot. Yusei Kikuchi, meanwhile, earned his fifth win after giving the Seattle Mariners another quality start in a 9-3 decision over the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani launched his 24th home run into the catwalk above the scoreboard behind right-center field at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, stunning onlookers, including Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon. The homer, on a 1-1 changeup from ...