Soccer: Frontale young gun Tanaka set for loan move to Dusseldorf

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Ao Tanaka is set to join Fortuna Dusseldorf on a one-year loan, the German second-division side announced Saturday. Tanaka, 22, will start the loan on July 1, with the clubs having agreed on an option to make the move permanent. The 2019 J-League young player of the year has been an important figure for Frontale, who are on track for their fourth J1 title in five seasons. Having already made his senior national team debut, he is also expected to be a key contributor for the Japanese Olympic team at the Tokyo Games this summer. A native of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefe...