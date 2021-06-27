Soccer: J-League champions Kawasaki down Daegu to claim ACL opener

Newsfrom Japan

Joao Schmidt scored the winner as J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale came from behind to beat Daegu FC of South Korea 3-2 in their Asian Champions League Group I opener on Saturday. Leandro Damiao twice pulled Kawasaki level, first with a spectacular 40th-minute overhead kick followed by a close-range effort in the 51st minute, before Schmidt slotted home a loose ball from a corner four minutes later at Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Daegu, ahead through Hwang Soon Min's eighth-minute opener, had Edgar's penalty saved in the 29th minute by Kawasaki keeper Jung Sung Ryong. Cesinha...