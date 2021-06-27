Baseball: Teenage rookie Miyagi keeps Buffaloes in tie for 1st in PL

Newsfrom Japan

Nineteen-year-old Hiroya Miyagi worked five solid innings to earn his eighth win and keep the Orix Buffaloes in a tie for first place in the Pacific League with a 10-0 win over the Seibu Lions on Sunday. The lefty allowed three hits, walked two and hit two while striking out six to improve to 8-1. After 98 pitches and with a 5-0 lead, Buffaloes manager Satoshi Nakajima turned the game over to his bullpen. Miyagi allowed the Lions to load the bases with two outs in the fifth with his team leading 2-0, but retired former PL MVP Hotaka Yamakawa to end the threat. "I came out intent on keeping the...