New Zealand suspends "travel bubble" with Australia amid virus surge

Newsfrom Japan

A quarantine-free travel corridor between Australia and New Zealand that had allowed mutual visits between the countries freely amid the coronavirus pandemic was suspended Saturday night following a surge in cases in the major Australian city Sydney. The government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison had aimed to launch a similar "travel bubble" arrangement with Singapore by the end of the year and possibly extend it to other countries, including Japan, but the latest development may complicate the plan. Singapore and Hong Kong were planning to launch a travel bubble with each other but have been...