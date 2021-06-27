Main events scheduled for July

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for July: July 1 (Thurs) -- Bank of Japan to release June Tankan business sentiment survey. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales for June. -- Mt. Fuji to open on the Yamanashi Prefecture side for this year's climbing season. July 2 (Fri) -- Summit between Japan and Pacific island countries to take place online. July 3 (Sat) -- Kansai Electric's No. 3 unit at Oi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture to resume operations. July 4 (Sun) -- Tokyo metropolitan assembly election to take place. -- 1 year anniversary of torrential rains t...