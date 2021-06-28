"Demon Slayer" attraction to open at Universal Studios Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A new attraction based on the popular "Demon Slayer" manga series will open on Sept. 17 for a limited time at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, the park's operator said Sunday. The attraction, which will mark the first time the western Japan theme park has recreated the global hit series that was also adapted into an animation, will run until Feb. 13 next year, with themed food and merchandise to also be sold during the months it is open. Visitors will be able to "experience the fluid swordsmanship, and even the breathing, of the hero Tanjiro Kamado and his fellow demon slayers amid fierce bat...