Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall Street gains, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed in early Monday trading in a tug-of-war between buying on the Dow's rise and selling to lock in gains late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 25.41 points, or 0.09 percent, from Friday to 29,040.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.44 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,966.09. Decliners were led by mining and food issues, while marine transportation and securities brokerage issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.81-82 yen compared with 110.74-84 yen in N...