Baseball: Ohtani tops AL All-Star DH voting, belts 25th homer

Shohei Ohtani was named a finalist Sunday in voting for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game after finishing the initial phase of balloting as the top vote-getter among American League designated hitters. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star garnered 1,961,511 votes in the first phase of voting and will start at DH for the AL in his All-Star Game debut in Denver on July 13 if he tops the final phase. The top nine vote-getters in the outfield and the top three for every other position have advanced to the final stage of voting through Thursday. "I'm really happy that so many people have voted...