Tokyo stocks fall in morning on COVID-19 fears

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Monday morning on concerns over a rebound in coronavirus infections in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 81.25 points, or 0.28 percent, from Friday to 28,984.93. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.77 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,961.88. Decliners were led by mining, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and pulp and paper issues.