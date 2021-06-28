CORRECTED: Fiber maker Teijin pitches cool casual clothing featuring fans

Newsfrom Japan

Major fiber manufacturer Teijin Ltd. is set to market a new type of casual apparel featuring small fans that allow the wearer to cool off in the heat of summer without the hassle of being blown up like a balloon. Teijin partnered with textile trading company Chikuma & Co. and power tool manufacturer Makita Corp. to begin sales of work outfits with built-in fans in 2018. Targeting young people and expectant mothers in addition to conventional wearers such as construction workers, the three companies plan to test-market everyday apparel with fans including vests and jackets beginning this summer...