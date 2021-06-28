Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily lead editorial writer: reports

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong police arrested a lead editorial writer of the now-closed pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Sunday night for allegedly violating the national security law, local media reported Monday. Fung Wai-kong was arrested for conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security as he was attempting to leave Hong Kong international airport on Sunday night for Britain, according to media reports. The 57-year-old former editorial writer, who also served as the managing editor of the English-language news section, is the seventh Apple Daily figure to be arrested following a...