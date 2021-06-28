Kumamoto Castle main tower damaged by 2016 quake reopens to public

Newsfrom Japan

The main tower of Kumamoto Castle in southwestern Japan reopened to the public Monday after undergoing repairs following a pair of massive earthquakes in 2016. The old samurai fortress completed in 1607 is a popular tourist destination in Kumamoto city. It was scheduled to reopen on April 26, but the plan was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The contents of an exhibition in the main tower, rebuilt in 1960, have been updated to provide information on the extensive quake damage and repair work, according to the city government. The six-story tower is part of Kumamoto Castle Park, which...