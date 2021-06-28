Main events scheduled for Tuesday, June 29
Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, June 29: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for May at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of jobs offers to job seekers for May at 8:30 a.m. -- Supreme Court to hand down ruling on Chisako Kakehi, who is accused of murdering 3 men with poison in western Japan, at 3 p.m.