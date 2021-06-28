Former head of egg producer pleads guilty to bribing ex-farm minister

Newsfrom Japan

A former head of a major Japanese egg producer pleaded guilty Monday to bribing ex-farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa when the first hearing of his trial was held at the Tokyo District Court. Yoshiki Akita, 87, provided a total of 5 million yen ($45,200) between November 2018 and August 2019 to the then farm minister with the intent to induce favors regarding animal welfare standards, according to the indictment. At the hearing, prosecutors argued that Akita, who led the Hiroshima Prefecture-based Akita Foods Co., gave cash to Yoshikawa, 70, in hopes the farm ministry would object to the impleme...