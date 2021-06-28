Tokyo stocks end mixed as weak high-tech issues offset by dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Monday in relatively quiet trading, as weak tech issues following falls in their U.S. counterparts late last week were offset by firm buying appetite for undervalued shares such as steelmakers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 18.16 points, or 0.06 percent, from Friday at 29,048.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.02 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 1,965.67. Decliners were led by mining and precision instrument issues, while iron and steel, and retail issues led gainers.