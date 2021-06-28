Soccer: Cerezo defeat Hong Kong's Kitchee 2-1, stay unbeaten in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka fought their way to a 2-1 comeback win over Hong Kong side Kitchee SC in the Asian Champions League on Sunday after Tiago and Adam Taggart scored within a two-minute span at Buriram Stadium in Thailand. Australia forward Taggart leveled from close range in the 69th minute before center-back Tiago blasted the J-League side into the lead from long distance. Kitchee took a lead into halftime thanks to Dejan Damjanovic's 38th-minute strike. The win places Cerezo on top of Group J with six points following a 2-0 victory over Guangzhou FC to open their campaign. Thailand's Port FC defea...