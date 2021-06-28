Baseball: Matsumoto earns win, Taira ties NPB record for Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Wataru Matsumoto held the SoftBank Hawks to a run over six innings and Kaima Taira tied a Nippon Professional Baseball record of 38 straight games without giving up a run as the Seibu Lions won 5-2 in the Pacific League on Monday. Matsumoto (7-3) surrendered an RBI single in the first to Ryoya Kurihara for the only run before battling his way back to outpitch SoftBank starter Colin Rea (1-1), who gave up five runs, four earned, also over six innings at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Wataru Takagi's RBI double in the third tied the game before Takeya Nakamura's solo homer in the fourth turned the game aro...