U.S. district court dismisses antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

A federal district court on Monday dismissed lawsuits brought against Facebook Inc. by the U.S. antitrust watchdog and states over allegations it maintains its social networking monopoly through anticompetitive practices. The move is a setback to regulators in the United States as they seek to rein in U.S. tech giants that have come under increasing scrutiny over their market power. The lawsuits were filed in December. In its ruling on the Federal Trade Commission complaint, District Judge James Boasberg said it is "legally insufficient," citing what he said was its failure to prove that Faceb...