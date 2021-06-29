Tokyo stocks open lower on Dow Jones fall, COVID-19 concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses in the U.S. Dow Jones index on concerns that a rapid rise in COVID-19 variant cases worldwide will slow down the global economic recovery. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 261.77 points, or 0.90 percent, from Monday to 28,786.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.87 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,948.80. Every industry category except for electric appliance issues lost ground, with decliners led by mining, iron and steel, and oil and c...