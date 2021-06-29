Economic security a concern amid U.S.-China rivalry: Japan white paper

Newsfrom Japan

Japan should diversify suppliers and cooperate with the United States and other countries to protect supply chains as a way to improve economic security amid increased U.S.-China competition, Japan said in its annual trade white paper released Tuesday. The document, authored by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, also stressed it is "essential" that thorough measures be taken to prevent sensitive technologies from being leaked. The white paper said countries had been spurred to strengthen economic security after the coronavirus pandemic exposed the fragility of supply chains, citing t...