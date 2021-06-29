Tokyo stocks lower in morning on COVID-19 variant concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as concerns grew that the global economic recovery will slow due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 variant cases worldwide. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 256.82 points, or 0.88 percent, from Monday to 28,791.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.92 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,948.75. Decliners were led by mining, rubber product, and iron and steel issues.