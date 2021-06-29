OPINION: More curious and less biased: int'l journalism at its best

Newsfrom Japan

I have had the good fortune to win the 2021 Japan National Press Club Award. This award is one of the most prestigious prizes in the Japanese journalism community. When I found my name posted on the JNPC website alongside those of past star laureates, such as Yoichi Funabashi, Hiroko Kuniya, Mikio Haruna and Yoshihisa Komori, I felt a sense of solemn humility and became determined to devote the rest of my life to journalism in Japan. The reason for the award is "many years of leading and contributing to Japanese international journalism." Actually, for more than 30 years I have covered interna...