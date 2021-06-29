Main events scheduled for Wednesday, June 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, June 30: -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for May at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release consumer sentiment data for June at 2 p.m. -- Operators of shinkansen bullet trains to finish removing all on-board pay phones. They were 1st installed in 1965. -- Event ticket vendor Pia Corp. to finish closing down all booths nationwide. They were 1st opened in 1984.