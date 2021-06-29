Baseball: Ohtani hits MLB-leading 26th homer, 1st at Yankee Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani homered in his first at-bat Monday as the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 5-3 in the opener of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. Ohtani, who also homered against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, hammered a curveball by Michael King (0-4) 416 feet (127 meters) into the right-field bleachers for his 26th home run of the season, tying the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for most in the majors. The 26-year-old Japanese was previously 0-for-9 for his career at Yankee Stadium and had not played there since his rookie season in 2018. The first-inning homer was his...