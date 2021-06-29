Japan's Prima Meat to acquire Singaporean peer Rudi's Fine Food

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese meat and ham maker Prima Meat Packers Ltd. will acquire Singaporean peer Rudi's Fine Food Pte. Ltd. to expand its Southeast Asian operations. Prima concluded an agreement with Delikatessen Ltd., a special-purpose vehicle backed by Dymon Asia Private Equity (S.E. Asia) Fund, L.P., and Rudi's founders Rudi and Bessie Ahl last Friday to acquire Rudi's entire outstanding shares for an undisclosed amount. Once the proposed acquisition is completed, Singapore will become the third overseas operation base for Prima after Thailand and China, where the Tokyo-based firm operates factories...