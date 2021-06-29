Japan lags behind in cyber capabilities: British think tank report

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is behind other major countries in the field of cyber capabilities, including a military strategy pertaining to cyberspace, a British think tank said, putting the country in the lowest tier among 15 countries surveyed. The International Institute for Strategic Studies said in its cyber capabilities assessment report released Monday that Japan is in the third tier along with countries like North Korea, Iran and Indonesia, behind second-tier countries China, France, Israel, Russia and Britain. "A sustained cyberattack on the country's infrastructure would be highly compromising, especially...