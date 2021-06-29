Baseball: Japan players in line for extra Olympic medal bonus

Newsfrom Japan

Members of Japan's Olympic baseball team will each receive a cash bonus of 10 million yen ($90,000) if they win the country's long-awaited first gold medal in the sport at the Tokyo Games, a source said Tuesday. A business unit of the national baseball team will pay all 24 players additional bonuses equal to those awarded by the Japanese Olympic Committee to Japanese medalists, set at 5 million yen for gold, 2 million for silver and 1 million for bronze. While the Japanese baseball establishment has been financially hurt by restricted attendance numbers at Nippon Professional Baseball games am...