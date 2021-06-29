Japan to install golden mailboxes in honor of Tokyo Games winners

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will replace red mailboxes with golden ones in places linked to champions at the upcoming Tokyo Games in honor of their achievements, according to the government and Japan Post Co. Every time a Japanese athlete wins a gold medal at the Olympics or Paralympics, a mailbox will be replaced by a golden one in a location linked to them such as their hometown or training base, the Cabinet Secretariat and the postal services unit of Japan Post Holdings Co. said. "I hope we can install as many (golden mailboxes) as possible throughout the country," Japan Post President and CEO Kazuhide Kinugawa ...