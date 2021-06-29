Dentsu to book 89 bil. yen profit on sale of Tokyo headquarters

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. said Tuesday that it expects to book a profit of about 89 billion yen ($805 million) from selling the building housing its headquarters in central Tokyo. Dentsu will continue to rent space for its headquarters in the 48-story skyscraper after the sale to an undisclosed buyer. The deal will be the largest building transaction ever in Japan, according to sources familiar with the matter. The company said the building's book value will be 179.0 billion yen as of June 30. The sources said the value of the transaction will likely be around 300 billion ye...