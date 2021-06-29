Tokyo stocks drop as COVID-19 spurs concerns over economic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Tuesday as concerns grew that a rapid increase in coronavirus variant cases worldwide will be a drag on the global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 235.41 points, or 0.81 percent, from Monday at 28,812.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.19 points, or 0.82 percent, lower at 1,949.48. Decliners were led by mining, iron and steel, and glass and ceramic product issues.