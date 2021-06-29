Australia files complaint to WTO over China's anti-dumping tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Australia has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization over anti-dumping tariffs imposed by China on Australian wine, the country's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Tuesday. The department confirmed it filed the complaint on June 22 and said it argues "the anti-dumping and countervailing measures on Australian wine are unreasonable." The case is the second complaint that Canberra has filed at the global trade body against Beijing after one in December over barley import tariffs, marking a further escalation of trade tensions between the two countries. The WTO said on Monda...