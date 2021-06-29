CORRECTION (:MOF:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "Japan gov't to name Kanda as top currency diplomat," please note the following CORRECTION. At 4th graf, please read...Okamura has been leading the ministry's negotiations on international corporate tax reforms, including the introduction of so-called digital taxation and a common minimum tax rate for globally operating companies. Kanda joined the Finance Ministry in 1987 and has been head of the International Bureau since July 2020...(not...Okamura joined the Finance Ministry in 1987 and has been at the helm of the ministry's negotiations on international corporate tax ...