CORRECTED: Japan gov't to name Kanda as top currency diplomat

The government plans to name Masato Kanda, director general of the International Bureau of the Finance Ministry, as Japan's new top currency diplomat, government sources said Tuesday. Kanda, 56, who will succeed Kenji Okamura as vice finance minister for international affairs, also serves as chair of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Corporate Governance Committee. The appointment is expected to be announced after a two-day in-person gathering of the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies to be held in Italy next week, at which they aim to reach a broad agr...