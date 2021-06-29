Tennis: Aoyama, Shibahara, McLachlan set for Olympic doubles debuts

Newsfrom Japan

Women's doubles pair Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara will join men's doubles player Ben McLachlan in making their Olympic debuts for Japan at the Tokyo Games this summer, the Japan Tennis Association announced Tuesday. The trio has been allocated places at the Olympic tournament by the International Tennis Federation based on their rankings on June 14. McLachlan will pair with Kei Nishikori, set for his fourth Olympic appearance, in the men's doubles. Japan has the right to enter a total of four women and four men in this year's Olympic competitions, including singles. Women's world No. 2 Naomi...