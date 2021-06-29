Baseball: Aoyagi earns 7th win as Tigers snap losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

Koyo Aoyagi threw seven solid innings as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Yakult Swallows on Tuesday. Aoyagi (7-2) fanned nine as he held the visitors to two runs on five hits and a walk at Koshien Stadium in a 101-pitch effort, also singling and scoring a run in the five-run second for Hanshin. Aoyagi opened with three straight strikeouts before Yakult cleanup Munetaka Murakami went deep for his team's first hit in the second. But the Tigers responded immediately in the home half, putting together seven straight two-out s...