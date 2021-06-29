Singapore-based IT firm to build $1 bil. data center in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Princeton Digital Group, a Singapore-based IT company that develops and operates data centers, said on Tuesday that it will invest US$1 billion to build a data center in Japan. The data center in Saitama, near Tokyo, will be built over a 33,047 square meter plot of land and have close to 100 megawatts of critical IT capacity, the company said in a press statement. The facility is targeting leading hyperscalers in Japan, which it said is one of the most dynamic cloud markets in the world. Japan is the fifth market for the company, which has established a presence in China, Singapore, Indonesia ...