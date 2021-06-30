M'bishi Electric admits inspection lapses for train air conditioners

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese electronics conglomerate Mitsubishi Electric Corp. admitted Tuesday to problems regarding its inspections of air conditioners for train carriages, with sources familiar with the matter alleging data fabrication possibly spanning more than 30 years. While asserting that safety has not been compromised, the company admitted to inspection failures and suspended shipments of affected products to train operators. It has also reported the matter to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. According to the sources, the air conditioners are manufactured at its plant in Nagasaki Prefecture...