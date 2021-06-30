Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street gains, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and investors scooping up shares after their falls the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 111.20 points, or 0.39 percent, from Tuesday to 28,923.81. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.48 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,955.96. Gainers were led by rubber product, information and communication, and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.51-56 yen compared with 110.50-60 yen in New York and 110.69...