Japan's industrial output falls 5.9% on month in May

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in May fell 5.9 percent from the previous month, government data showed Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 94.1 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed an upwardly revised 2.9 percent rise in April. The index of industrial shipments decreased 4.7 percent to 93.1 while that of inventories dropped 1.7 percent to 93.1. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to rise 9.1 percent in June and decline 1.4 percent in Jul...