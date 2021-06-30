Tokyo stocks flat in morning on Wall St. gains, COVID-19 fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were flat Wednesday morning as buying prompted by overnight gains in U.S. shares was offset by caution over a recent rise in COVID-19 variant cases across the globe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 2.49 points, or 0.01 percent, from Tuesday to 28,815.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.49 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,949.97. Gainers were led by rubber product, metal product, and information and communication issues, while air transportation and retail issues led decliners.