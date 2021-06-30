Square watermelon shipments begin in western Japan city

Newsfrom Japan

This year's shipment of ornamental square watermelons to wholesalers began Wednesday in western Japan. The shipment of cubic watermelons from Zentsuji on the island of Shikoku is expected to continue until late July, with each fruit priced at around 10,000 yen ($90). Square watermelons, which are harvested while still unripe, are not edible and are purchased generally as ornaments at such places as department stores and fruit shops. Shaped into about 18-centimeter cubes by being grown in transparent plastic containers with iron frames that allow for sufficient sunlight, the development of such...