URGENT: Japan's FY 2020 tax revenue tops record 60 tril. yen despite virus

Japan's tax revenue topped 60 trillion yen ($540 billion), a record high, in fiscal 2020 on the back of solid corporate performances especially by manufacturers despite the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Wednesday. Tax revenue in the year through March surpassed the previous record of 60.36 trillion yen in fiscal 2018, the sources said. The fiscal 2020 tax revenue was estimated at 55.13 trillion yen in December when the government drew up the third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020.