Japan's Toyota Tsusho supplies biodiesel fuel to ship in Singapore

Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. performed a trial to supply biodiesel fuel to a cargo ship in Singapore earlier this month as part of efforts to help reduce greenhouse gases. The establishment of the procurement and regular use of biofuel, which are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the port of Singapore, the world's largest marine fuel market, would help to shift toward a carbon-free society, the company said in a news release Tuesday. Toyota Tsusho's shipping fuel subsidiary in Singapore, Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte. Ltd., sold biofuel to Japanese shipping company Nip...